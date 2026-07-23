Each month, between interviews, I hop on the mic to share a new episode of The Postscript: a Women of Letters segment which features a life update from me + a behind-the-scenes look at my conversations with our recent guests—in this episode, Candice Wuehle, Alissa Wilkinson, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

I talk about the launch of the first Women of Letters merch line, why being able to write under any conditions is a superpower, what it’s been like finding a doctor in Croatia, the importance of publicly thanking others for their help, how to ask for what you want, & so much more.

Hello, and welcome back! The big piece of news since the last episode of The Postscript is the launch of the waitlist for the merch collection, starting with the namesake WOMAN OF LETTERS hat.

I’ve been working on this for months and months—it was January or February (!) when I first started tinkering away on the merch line—and it’s now mid-July. So, here we are: dozens of designs, dozens of sample orders later. This has been a long time in the works, and it makes me really happy to now almost have it out in the world.

If you’d like to claim your spot on the waitlist, you can go to womenofletters.org/merch. You’ll be the first to know when it drops, and you’ll secure exclusive launch pricing: free shipping + 10% off your order.

In life news, it’s now been just over two months since I moved to Croatia. Those two months have looked a little like this:

I’ve been feeling very settled here. It’s a new feeling for me, because for years I’d gotten used to living in a very temporary state, very short-term kind of mindset: thinking only in terms of the next few weeks, or of the next time I could visit again. During the PhD, for example, I was constantly flying back and forth between the U.S. and Canada. When I was in the U.S., I was counting down the days until I could fly out. When I was in Canada, I was counting down the number of days I had left until I had to go back. Everything was very impermanent and unsettled; I was never really able to feel like I could take a breath out and relax for a moment.

But, here, the more time goes by, the more I feel that way. And what’s been really touching is…