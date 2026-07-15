Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
2d

The dearness of you. Discovering these dear thoughtful souls. I love my gift, which arrived a few days ago! More when I finish reading.

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins, PhD
Bob Walker's avatar
Bob Walker
2d

Wow! What a win—and what a treat. I can't wait to read it and listen. Congratulations and thank you, guys!!! 💕

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins, PhD
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