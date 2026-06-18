Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
2d

another beautiful conversation, here on women —

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins, PhD
Bob Walker's avatar
Bob Walker
2d

This prompted me to reflect again on the origins of my desires.

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