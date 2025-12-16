Subscribe
Petya K. Grady on her career as a writer, featured Substacker, and UX strategist
In this podcast interview, Petya discusses reading as an antidote to scrolling, her childhood in Bulgaria, launching her Substack, & how she’s…
7 hrs ago
•
Jana M. Perkins
and
Petya K. Grady
14
6
6
1:08:04
November 2025
Anna Malaika Tubbs on her career as a writer and TED speaker
In this author interview, Anna Malaika discusses her latest NYT-bestselling book Erased, preparing for her viral TED Talk, her relationship to social…
Nov 25
•
Jana M. Perkins
and
Anna Malaika Tubbs
2
2
1:56
October 2025
Emily J. Smith on her career as a writer and novelist
In this author interview, Emily J. Smith discusses her debut novel NOTHING SERIOUS, her background in tech, how she navigated the transition to writing…
Oct 28
•
Jana M. Perkins
and
Emily J. Smith
5
3
2:15
September 2025
Corinne Low on her career as a writer and Wharton economist
In this podcast author interview, Corinne Low discusses her new book, the economics of women’s lives, & why she left a job at the top consulting firm in…
Sep 30
•
Jana M. Perkins
and
Corinne Low
7
2
2
53:37
Nikkya Hargrove on her career as a writer and memoirist
In this author interview, Nikkya Hargrove discusses her debut memoir, the importance of having mentors, and her decision to open a bookstore and write…
Sep 2
•
Jana M. Perkins
and
Nikkya Hargrove
4
1
2:10
July 2025
Carrie Sun on her career as a writer and memoirist
In this author interview, Carrie Sun discusses working at one of the most prestigious hedge funds in the world, her widely acclaimed memoir Private…
Jul 29
•
Jana M. Perkins
9
3
1
2:39
June 2025
Kapka Kassabova on her career as a narrative non-fiction writer
In this podcast author interview, literarily bilingual writer Kapka Kassabova discusses growing up in Bulgaria, her award-winning Balkan quartet of…
Jun 24
•
Jana M. Perkins
6
2
2
49:39
May 2025
Jennifer Baker on her career as an author, editor, and podcaster
In this author interview, Jennifer Baker discusses the mentors who supported her work, how to establish boundaries, and the importance of reframing the…
May 27
•
Jana M. Perkins
6
1
2:16
April 2025
Marianne Brooker on her career as a writer and memoirist
In this podcast author interview, British writer Marianne Brooker discusses the early influences that shaped her thinking, winning the Fitzcarraldo…
Apr 30
•
Jana M. Perkins
4
1
29:19
March 2025
Mary Jo Bang on her career as a poet and Guggenheim Fellow
In this author interview, poet Mary Jo Bang discusses the books that shaped her thinking, studying at Columbia University with Lucie Brock-Broido, other…
Mar 18
•
Jana M. Perkins
11
1
2
2:15
February 2025
Elisa Gabbert on her career as a poet and essayist
In this author interview, poet and essayist Elisa Gabbert discusses her career as a writer, the value of a good mentor, and her current projects.
Feb 18
•
Jana M. Perkins
7
3
4
2:30
January 2025
Noreen Masud on her career as a writer and memoirist
In this podcast author interview, Noreen Masud discusses her memoir-travelogue A Flat Place, her upbringing in Pakistan, her early influences as a…
Jan 21
•
Jana M. Perkins
3
1
53:36
