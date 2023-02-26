Women of Letters

Women of Letters

woman of letters (n). an intellectually accomplished woman, esp. in literary, scientific, or artistic domains; in some cases, an author or a scholar; an expert.

Women’s intellectual contributions have always been central to, though not always centred in, the cultural landscape of our world. Through in-depth conversations about work, writing, and professional success, the Women of Letters series — now in its second season — seeks to amplify those works and those voices.

By documenting women’s journeys in getting to where they are now through a collection of thought-provoking original interviews, we aim to create a space in which their stories can be seen, celebrated, and shared.

In-depth conversations about work, writing, & professional success with the women shaping our cultural landscape. A longform interview series now in its second season.

