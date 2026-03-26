Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Bob Walker's avatar
Bob Walker
Mar 27

Who isn’t looking for ways to carve out a decent chunk of time to write? That’s why, in your newest episode, Jana, hearing “the time you’re not in the brain of the day” really shook me. It took something familiar and reframed it into something revealing. It might be the best nugget I’ve heard on a podcast this year. 👏 🔥

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