Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Bob Walker
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You guys had such great chemistry during the interview!! (Listed didn’t read.)

I especially loved this question, Jana: “What did that look like when it came to the broader question of putting together an essay collection? Were there any cornerstone pieces you built everything else around?” 💝

Here’s why it stood out to me: that part of the creative process so often gets skipped in interviews. Hearing it explored like that felt really refreshing. And honestly, hella encouraging!!!

It made me think: who’s to say some of my own long journal notes couldn’t graduate into essays, and then go on to PhD into a book? 😉

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