Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Susie
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I would love to read Mother Tongue. I read True Biz, and it inspired me to learn more ASL, which I practice with my daughter. We are both hearing, but I love learning the language because it gives me a new sense of how meaning is made.

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins, PhD
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