Women of Letters

Women of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Walker's avatar
Bob Walker
Jul 5, 2023

Thank you for another 🔥 share!!

Come to think of it, every interview you shared so far has been a delight.

Thank you, guys, for being such an energizing presence in my living room on the internet—my inbox.

Onward,

Bob

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jana M. Perkins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture