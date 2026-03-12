Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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victoria griffith's avatar
victoria griffith
3d

I took a short, inexpensive class with Febos recently and I learned more in those 90 minutes than I have in semester-long writing classes. She is not only a gifted writer but an amazing teacher.

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2 replies by Jana M. Perkins and others
Cat Wei's avatar
Cat Wei
3d

Always always so abundant with wisdom Melissa, and thank you for crafting such a thoughtful and delightful conversation to share with us Jana 🙏🏼💖

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins
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