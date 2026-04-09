Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Anna Lena Feunekes's avatar
Anna Lena Feunekes
1d

Thank you so much for giving me this space! I've really enjoyed reading other interviews, you run a lovely publication. x

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins
Meli’s World: Songs & Sketches's avatar
Meli’s World: Songs & Sketches
1d

Such great questions and a lovely way to get to know Anna Lena a bit more - I have been following her for a while and love her work!! 💗

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins
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