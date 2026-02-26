Women of Letters

Women of Letters

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Tracy Rector's avatar
Tracy Rector
Feb 27

I feel like I was sitting with the two of you at a booth in a great restaurant with a good bottle of wine and yummy food while I listened to this conversation between like minded women. Great interview.

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2 replies by Jana M. Perkins and others
Sally Ekus's avatar
Sally Ekus
Feb 26

Love this interview!

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1 reply by Jana M. Perkins
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